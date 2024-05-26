Commey gets walk over at Olympic qualifier

Accra, May 26, GNA – Ghana’s light welterweight—63.5Kg, Joseph Commey has qualified to the next stage of the Olympic qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand after having a Walk Over (WO) his opponent Bajoku Shpetim from Kosovo.

He now advances to the round of 32 and needs to win 3 more bouts to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Light Middleweight—71Kg contender, Henry Malm would face Bilrrashid Mohammed of Libya on Sunday in the R64.

According to the team leader, Mr. Dauda Fuseni, the qualifying event was very tough as all boxing nations were bent on picking a slot after failed attempts in previous competitions.

“We have to celebrate every win because it is not easy, let’s pray for our boxers” he noted.

