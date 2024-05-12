12 people injured during turbulence on Qatar Airways flight

May 26 (CNN/GNA) – Twelve people were injured after a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin was hit with turbulence on Sunday.

The flight, which landed in Dublin shortly before 1pm local time, was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department.

According to a statement from Dublin Airport, six passengers and six crew members were injured in the incident. The Qatar Airways flight QR107 experienced turbulence while flying over Turkey, the statement said.

Dublin Airport said it was assisting passengers and staff and that operations were unaffected.

In a statement to CNN, Qatar Airways said that the flight landed safely in Dublin, but that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention.”

“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation,” the statement continued. “The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority.”

It comes days after 104 passengers were injured and a man with a heart condition was killed on a Singapore Airlines flight that was hit with severe turbulence.

Flight SQ321 from London to Singapore was cruising at 37,000 feet on Tuesday when the plane dropped sharply before climbing several hundred feet, according to flight tracking data. It then repeatedly dipped and ascended for about a minute.

GNA/Credit: CNN

