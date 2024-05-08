President touts Ghana’s oldest Anglican cathedral, advocates protection of relics      

By Stephen Asante

Accra, May 08, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has highlighted the religious and historical value of Ghana’s oldest Anglican cathedral, emphasizing that it should be preserved for the nation’s interest.

“For more than a century, the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity has stood as a beacon of hope, a citadel of compassion and tolerance, a sanctuary of prayer, and a citadel of God’s presence in our midst,” he remarked.

The Cathedral, an ancient architectural relic completed in 1894 under British colonial rule, is famed for hosting the Prince of Wales, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip, all of whom worshipped there.

President Akufo-Addo, who launched the Cathedral’s 130th-anniversary celebrations in Accra, said the nation would gain greatly from preserving her iconic and religious architectural heritage.

The facility is part of the Anglican Diocese of Accra in the Church of the Province of West Africa.

Colonial expatriates initially patronized the building before becoming a cathedral when the Diocese was established in 1901.

The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board has designated the Cathedral, which was built with bricks, as a religious heritage, and it continues to attract architects, tourists, and visitors from all over the world.

It has endured a variety of climatic conditions throughout the years, and despite its proximity to the sea, the structure has retained its architectural uniqueness and beauty.

In his anniversary message, President Akufo-Addo noted that Christians, Muslims, and other faith-based organisations had a duty to forge unity of purpose and promote Ghana’s vast national interests.

They should serve as vessels of development, working together to promote shared prosperity and growth.

“Let us come together as a community and celebrate the rich tapestry of our faith and history,” he preached.

The President, a devout Anglican, encouraged religious bodies to continually serve those in need.

He emphasized the need to demonstrate religious virtues and serve as examples of hope and healing in a world that is often scarred and divided.

The President, in his advice to the church, recounted the difficulties the Anglican Church faced in its initial growth which impeded its advancement.

“My prayer is that the Anglican Church of today will learn lessons from the Anglican Church of the 1930s.

“Available records indicate that in the 1930s, the Anglican Church was weak and marred by interpersonal conflicts. May this never be the lot of the church today,” he noted.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the programme, Professor Alex Dodoo, Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, lauded the Cathedral’s founding fathers for their vision.

He reiterated the resolve of the present day of Ghanaian Anglicans to maintain the gains made over the years, adding that the anniversary would serve as a forum to reflect on the journey thus far.

“These pieces of history are worth everything to any country.

“It is a time of reflection. It is a time to learn where we have come from, what we should not do again, and where we should be going,” he stated.

