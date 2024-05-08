Trinity Lutheran Congregation donates items to Tema Polyclinic 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 8, GNA-Members of the Trinity Lutheran Congregation in Tema have donated assorted items to the children’s ward of the Tema Polyclinic to aid in the care of patients.

Items donated include bedsheets, Omron thermometers, children’s chairs, drinks, biscuits, T-rolls, and tissue, among others.

Mr. Anthony Preston, the Presiding Elder of Trinity Lutheran Congregation, presenting the items, said the gesture was in fulfilment of their annual ritual and the biblical obligation of the church.

Mr Preston said it was also a testament to the compassion and generosity of the church to be part of a community that supports the health and well-being of its members, especially children.

He added that the church has taken it upon itself to annually donate to health facilities within the community it is in, adding that members were also encouraged to continue to make efforts to impact the lives of those around them through acts of kindness.

Dr. Serwaa Boakye, a physician assistant, and Ms. Lily Asafo Adjei, a senior nurse, received the items on behalf of the hospital and commended the church for the gesture.

