NDC lacks realistic policy frameworks-NPP leading member

By Dennis Peprah

Odomase, (B/R), May 08, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lacks realistic policy guideline to stabilize and spur rapid economic growth and development, Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said.

Rather, he said “the NDC is only good at prioritizing its parochial interest and Ghanaians cannot rely on them on building a better and sustainable economy”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Mensah, also a former NPP Regional Organiser in the then Brong-Ahafo Region advised Ghanaians to take time and analyze the nation’s economic situation better.

That would enable them to understand that the NPP government had performed well reviving and stabilizing the economy.

Mr Mensah reminded the electorate that the NDC could not be trusted, saying the credibility of the party was in question and voting for them to regain political power in the election 2024 would be “economically disastrous.”

“The Electorate must be reminded and guarded enough in order not to settle on the NDC’s politics of lies and propaganda.

Besides the unrealistic 24-hour economy, the NDC is unable to bring out any good, realistic and concrete policy framework gears towards building and stabilizing a better economy,” he stated.

Mr Mensah said he was confident and truly convinced that another NPP government led by Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would not only turn around the economic prospects and thereby make life better for the people, but also boost investor confidence and attract investments for job creation and poverty reduction.

Describing the former President John Dramani Mahama’s led NDC administration as “create loot and share”, the former NPP organiser called on the electorate not to make any mistake to vote for the NDC and regret later.

“Though things are not all that well, it’s better we support and maintain the NPP in government than voting for the NDC which has been in opposition for eight years to come back and mess up the economy. That would worsen the economic situation and thereby leave the ordinary citizenry in abject poverty,” Mr Mensah stated.

He therefore called on the electorate to discern enough and not to take any hasty conclusion when they go to ballot on December 7, 2024, and vote for the NDC to give that party another opportunity to destroy the legacies of the NPP and draw back development.

Mr Mensah said indicators showed that the nation’s economic strength was bouncing back, saying, with Alhaji Dr Bawumia taking over the affairs of government fully, several opportunities would be created for the private sector to thrive.

“Alhaji Dr Bawumia’s sterling reputation, integrity and credibility has earned recognition in the international community and investors are ready to invest in his administration for job and wealth creation,” he stated.

In a reaction, Mr Apraku Lartey, the Ahafo Regional Communication Officer of the NDC told the GNA the NDC had more than 60 policies that would not only facilitate job creation, but also help stabilize the economy.

“If we talk about realistic policies supported with legal frameworks, then the NPP can’t match us. They have already failed the nation and the discerned and enlightened electorate are ready to vote against them”.

Describing the Vice President Alhaji Bawumia as unprincipled, without integrity, Mr Lartey said it was only an NDC government that could reform and transform the economic fortunes of the nation to benefit the ordinary Ghanaian.

He cited the implementation of the NDC’s proposed one million-code sought to train about one million young people in ICT and provide them with working tools and equipment too.

“If indeed the 24-hour economy has successfully been implemented in Germany and parts of the world, why can’t an NDC government implement that as well.

In fact, the NPP is confused, and their economic failures are hunting them,” Mr Lartey, a former Tano North Municipal Chief Executives stated.

Mr Lartey reminded the electorate of the need for them to examine their socio-economic lives now and compared them to that of the previous NDC government, saying that would enable them to make informed decisions when they go to ballot on December 7, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

