President Akufo-Addo to open FIG Working Week 2024 in Accra

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, May 03, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to open this year’s International Federation of Surveyors Conference scheduled for Accra from Sunday, May 19 to Friday, May 24, 2024.

The conference dubbed “FIG Working Week 2024” is on the theme “Your World, Our World: Resilient Environment and Sustainable Resource Management for All.”

Mr Stephen Djaba, the Conference Co-Director who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday ahead of the conference, said President Akufo-Addo who is also a Climate Change Ambassador would speak on the Sustainable Development Goals, climate change and environmental issues.

He said parallel to the conference, an accompanying exhibition will be held where companies and organizations will be given the opportunity to present their latest technologies, products as well as services.

It will allow participants to learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry and to discuss exciting topics with various companies.

Mr Djaba said there would be workshops, seminars, technical tours and paper presentations during FIG 2024.

He said participants were being drawn from around the World, meet face to face to forge new partnerships and build stronger connections, engage in meaningful conversations during networking activities.

The Conference Co-Director said FIG Working 2024 brings experts from the different areas of surveying interpreted in the broadest sense including land surveying, geospatial experts, valuers, quantity surveyors, and hydrography surveyors will be brought together to enhance the cooperation and understanding of each other’s field.

The International Federation of Surveyors (FIG) was founded in 1878 and it is a United Nations and World Bank recognized Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) of national member associations, cadastral and mapping agencies and ministries, universities and corporates from over 120 countries.

It covers the whole range of professional fields within the global surveying community. It also provides an information forum for discussion and development aiming to promote professional practice and standards.

The conference would provide valuable insights, facilitate sharing best practices and foster international collaboration within the surveying community.

Mr Djaba expressed the hope that FIG 2024 will be a resounding success and leave an impression on the participants.

