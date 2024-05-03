Government releases payments to mixed tiers of healthcare providers nationwide

Accra, May 3, GNA – The Government of Ghana through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released an amount of GHS170, 775,035.07, to mixed tiers of healthcare providers across the country.

The payment, which was made on April 30th, 2024, covers predominantly claims of January and February this year, for lower tier facilities who form most healthcare providers, and up to November 2023, for upper tier facilities and healthcare providers.

In a statement sign by Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, announcing the payment to the public, it said this was in fulfilment of the NHIA’s mandate and ensured the continued provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens.

It said Management of the NHIA also thanked all credentialed healthcare facilities for their dedication to the well-being of communities.

The statement said payments to healthcare facilities could be verified via nhis.gov.gh/payments.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

