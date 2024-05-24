Made-In-Ghana Bazaar to facilitate penetration of Ghanaian products into foreign markets

By Iddi Yire

Accra, May 24, GNA – The Made-In-Ghana Bazaar has an ultimate goal of facilitating the penetration of Ghanaian products and services into foreign markets using the network of Ghana’s Missions abroad.

Madam Mavis Nkansah Boadu, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in-charge of Finance and Administration, said that would invariably support the growth of Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs) and provide them the impetus to expand their reach into markets including that of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She said this at the opening of the Third Made-In-Ghana Bazaar on the theme: “Promoting Made-In-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity”, being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Other supporting organisations are the Ghana Export Promotions Authority, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Association of Ghana Industries.

The Bazaar seeks to promote Ghanaian products internationally, using the network of Ghana’s Diplomatic Missions.

It is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, launched in 2018, following the Government’s decision to re-establish the Economic, Trade and Investment Bureau of the Ministry in 2017, pursuant to its economic and industrial transformation agenda.

The Bazaar brings together more than 150 exhibitors, and the products on display represent some of Ghana’s iconic offerings in the local and international markets.

The products on exhibition range from traditional crafts and artisanal works to manufactured products with cutting-edge technology.

Madam Boadu said the Ministry had executed its economic diplomacy agenda with its diplomatic missions abroad and partner institutions, by assisting Ghanaian businesses to access foreign markets with their goods and services.

It provides trade and consular advisory services to Ghanaian businesses and facilitates the resolution of trade misunderstanding and conflicts between Ghanaian businesses and their foreign partners.

She reiterated that the agenda would be pursued to identify more markets for Ghanaian products and services.

“It is in light of this that this Bazaar is being held with the view of compiling data on all our exhibitors and circulate same to Ghana Missions abroad as well as Diplomatic Missions accredited to the Republic of Ghana to help identify market for them and expand their reach,” Madam Boadu said.

The potential of strategic economic diplomacy had become so evident today that States were seen increasing collaboration between State and non-State actors, increasing importance to World Trade Organisation (WTO) issues and the continuous negotiation of free trade and preferential trade agreements, she said.

Countries had also centered their diplomatic engagements around economic diplomacy where Ministries of Foreign Affairs were forging stronger ties with the private sector to attract the needed foreign direct investment into their countries.

“It is in this vein that the chosen theme for the Bazaar ‘Promoting Made-in-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity’ is apt, as it is strategically designed to harness the innovative efforts of our micro, small and medium size businesses (SMEs).

Madam Boadu said the AfCFTA framework had provided a unique opportunity for intra-African trade and Ghana was at the forefront of implementing that agreement.

Aside hosting its Secretariat, Ghana had been able to trade with a few African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon and South Africa under the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), launched in October 2022 to pilot the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement.

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister of Trade and Industry, who opened the Bazaar, called on Ghanaians to patronise Made-In-Ghana products.

“I encourage each of you to patronize these Made-in-Ghana products and services, not just out of functionality and price but also with a sense of pride and patriotism,” he said.

“By supporting your local businesses and artisans, you are not only satisfying your needs, but also investing in the local economy and strengthening as well as preserving our productive sectors for future generations.”

“Every purchase made here today helps to sustain livelihoods and promote productivity and sustainability in our communities.”

GNA

