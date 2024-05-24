Dodi-Atta Kofi Assemblyman donates jersey, textbooks, exercise books to school

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 24, GNA – Mr. Adamu Hussein, the Assemblyman for Dodi-Atta Kofi Electoral Area in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, has presented a set of jerseys, textbooks and exercise books valued at GH¢4,850.00 to the Dodi-Atta Kofi D/A Junior High School (JHS).

While the jerseys cost GH¢2,500, the textbooks cost GH¢1,750 with the 200 exercise books costing GH¢600

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the presentation, Mr. Hussein, said the gesture was “a way of giving back to my society since it is difficult in the village for parents to buy those things for their children.”

Mr. Gerald Acquah Frimpong, the Headmaster of Dodi-Atta Kofi D/A JHS, in receiving the items, thanked the benefactor for his kind gesture.

He said: “We’ll also do our best to lift the image of the school.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

