KETASCO rewards “Golden Eaglets” for good behaviour

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), May 10, GNA – Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the Volta Region has rewarded some deserving well-behaved students to encourage others to promote discipline and good behavior.

A total of 20 second year students were recognised and presented with the “Golden Eaglets” tag, from which 12 of them were rewarded with medals, educational materials and a cash prize each.

As part of initiatives to promote discipline and good behaviour in the school, a six-member committee was established in 2022 with the responsibility to identify, monitor and reward students who obey school rules such as punctuality, time consciousness, attendance to social gatherings and appropriate dressing.

Mr Attipoe Peter Junior, Chairman of the Recognition and Reward Committee, in his speech, explained that the initiative solely aimed at using positive reinforcement to reward such students and to address behaviour issues among students.

“Since punishment is no more part of our school, one thing we should pay attention to is how to reward good behaviour. So, this award is a way of using positive reinforcement to encourage discipline among students to serve as an example to the rest.”

Sedor Felix, Sowudzi Victorine, Dorpe Jerry, Lavoe Worlali Lawrence, Addor Sabina, Apetsi Veronica, Monyo Mawushie, Gyesi Benedict, Gomado Perfect, Botwe Christian, Ahiakonu Jessica, Adiaba Elorm were the twelve students rewarded with cash prizes, medals and stationeries.

Degbe Deborah Delali, Adzraku Christable, Kponor Seyram, Timothy Paul, Tay Anabel, Ellys Oliver, Elizabeth Goloe and Bruce Arabella were recognized as well.

The reward ceremony held during the closing ceremony of the first semester for second-year students was attended by the entire student body and staff on Thursday.

Mr Innocent Augustt, Headmaster, KETASCO, in presenting the prizes congratulated the awardees and encouraged other students to emulate their friends for a harmonious learning environment.

The recognition and reward initiative are sponsored by the KETASCO Alumni chapter in the United Kingdom

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

