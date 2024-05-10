Pencil of Promise cut-sod for construction of the 26th classroom block in Adaklu district

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Seva (V/R), May 7 GNA – A sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the 26th classroom block by Pencils of Promise ( PoP) was held at Adaklu Seva in the Adaklu district.

The project, the second to be undertaken in the community by PoP is a three-classroom block with a staff common room, office and store is for the Junior High School, which is having classes in a dilapidated thatch building.

The first one built in 1999 is also a three-classroom block with office, store and sanitary facilities and was built for the kindergarten.

Mr. Freeman Gobah, Country Director of PoP speaking at the ceremony said his organization would continue to lend its support to deprived communities by providing educational infrastructure, sanitary facilities, e-books and training for teachers in such schools.

He noted that decent classroom blocks in rural communities served dual purposes such as hosting guests during festivals and funerals.

Mr. Gobah hoped decent classroom blocks in rural communities would attract qualified teachers to such areas.

He appealed to community members to allow their children to go to school and to provide them with their educational needs.

“A decent classroom block has no value for the community if it is not filled with children,” he told them.

The Country Director urged them to lend their support for the project by providing communal labour.

He praised Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for the area, for always providing sand and stones for their projects, which was 20 percent component of the project to be borne by beneficiary communities.

Mr. Agbodza stated that projects such as the one to be undertaken by PoP would help transform the community.

He said Adaklu Seva was the 18th community to benefit from the provision of classroom blocks by PoP in the Adaklu district.

Mr. Walter Wogbemase Zuh, Adaklu District Chief Executive praised the MP for his developmental agenda for the district, especially in the fields of education and health.

He urged community members to help protect the materials brought to the community for the project.

Mr. Mac-Peter Dunatonu, Adaklu District Director of Education whilst praising PoP for their support appealed to them to support other communities with dilapidated classroom blocks with decent ones.

There was wild jubilation from the pupils when Mr. Gobah, Mr. Agbodza, Mr. Zuh, Mr. Dunatonu and a representative of the community jointly performed the sod cutting ceremony.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

