EC Voters Registration: Be guarded against political influences, if you are below 18 years

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, May 7, GNA – Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF) has advised the youth below 18 years to be guarded, and not allow influences from ambitious politicians and political parties to lure them to register in the new Voters Registration Exercise.

The GloMeF is a Sunyani-based anti-corruption media advocacy organisation that works to promote human rights dignity, and further promote the general wellbeing people vulnerable people in society.

Mr Ahenu emphasised it was not only a sin against God and humanity for illegible voters to register in the exercise, but also a serious offence under the electoral laws of the country.

The Electoral Commission (EC), the nation’s electoral management body has set May 7 to May 27 for the new voter’s registration exercise to create opportunity for people who had attained 18 years and above to register for the Election 2024.

Mr Ahenu indicated that a credible voters register was required to facilitate a peaceful election 2024 and to consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as the Electoral Commission (EC) commences the nationwide new Voters Registration Exercise, Mr Ahenu, called on the civil society actors and stakeholders to be interested and followed the registration exercise.

Mr Ahenu emphasised that election was not an event, saying a credible voters register would in one way or the other determine the credibility of the December 7, Presidential and Parliamentary elections. There is therefore the need for everybody to show interest, monitor and assist the EC to produce a credible and more secure voters register, he stated.

Mr Ahenu expressed worry that publicity on the voter’s registration exercise was still poor, however added that the EC alone could not shoulder such responsibility, hence the need for support from all election stakeholders.

He said spotlight ought to be put on all activities of the electoral processes, including voter exhibition and voter transfers for citizens to understand and appreciate the processes, and contribute towards facilitating a more credible elections on December 7.

“It’s rather unfortunate that people are always interested only in the voting day, but that behaviour is not good for building and strengthening our democracy,” Mr Ahenu stated.

Mr Ahenu therefore called on everybody to inspire and encourage potential voters or people who had just attained 18 and above but had not registered to do so in order not to be disenfranchised.

Voting, he added remained a civil right, and advised the eligible youth to visit the various registration centers and register to be captured on the national voting list.

