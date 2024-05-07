Limited voter registration exercise delays in Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), May 7, GNA – The ongoing nationwide limited voter registration exercise, has been delayed in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.

Not a single voter identity card was issued as at 1030 hours at the Electoral Commission (EC) office registration centre in Hohoe.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reveal that the delay was due to a software problem which is said to be nationwide.

The EC officials are said to have reported the issue with the appropriate authorities and was being resolved.

Miss Eugenia Kpodo, an 18-year-old, told the GNA that she was the first person to arrive at the Centre, but had not received her card as at 1030 hours saying, “I was only told to sit down for a while and wait for my card.”

Mr Francis Gonyuie, a first-time registrant, said he arrived at the Centre before 0700 hours, and it was his hope that the situation would be resolved.

There are long queues at the Centre, mostly made up of students from the Hohoe E. P Senior High School.

Canopies have been set up to make eligible registrants feel comfortable while the centre also has a heavy security presence.

Agents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Ghana Union Movement (Gum) and Convention People’s Party (CPP) are present at the Centre.

The exercise which begins Tuesday, May 7 and ends Monday, May 27, 2024

will be held daily including weekends from 0700 hours to 1800 hours.

The EC office is the registration centre in addition to a mobile team which will be stationed at the Alavanyo Senior High Technical School on May 10 to May 12 and then move to Wli Todzi on May 13 to May 14, 2024.

GNA

