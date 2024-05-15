About 40 women recognised at the international woman of peace awards celebration 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, May 15, GNA – The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Ghana has celebrated its International Woman of Peace Awards, honouring 40 outstanding women as champions of peace for national development.

The International Woman of Peace Awards is meant to celebrate women’s contributions to peacebuilding, encourage others to follow in their footsteps and inspire gender inclusiveness.

The recipients were selected from diverse backgrounds, including diplomacy, law enforcement, religion, media, entertainment, and entrepreneurship.

The awardees included H.E. Amb. Dr Erieka Bennett (Head of Missions Diaspora African Forum), Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie (Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department), Apostle Dr Mrs Joy Owusu (Dean of Covenant Christian Leadership College) and Apostle Gertrude Kwarteng (Founder & General Overseer, Pillar of Fire Ministry – Nungua).

Others were Evangelist Amarachi Ukoha (Facilitator, Gods Vibrant Ministries, Nigeria), Joyce Anyensua Ghansah (Professional Handball Coach), Julia Apea (CEO Revele Films and TV Studio), Nelly Deladem (Founder & President, Prestige Women’s Network), Emmaline Datey (CEO ICS Africa), Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi (Broadcast Journalist), Mrs. Dr Mary – Offei Agyemang Bioh (CEO Ropheka Herbal Hospital).

The rest were Roselyn Ngissah, a Ghanaian actress, Oheneyere Gifty Anti (CEO of GDA Media Limited and Founder of Gifty Anti Foundation), Amb. Dr Mrs Amaba Sam-Ogbuku (Peace Ambassador, IAWPA Nigeria), Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, (Member of Parliament Shai-Osudoku), Mrs Selassie Ibrahim, (Smarttys Management and Productions) among many others in the media space.

In a statement copied to the GNA, it said the women were recognised for their significant contributions to promoting peace, gender equality, and sustainable development in their respective fields of endeavour, promoting gender equality, empowerment and peace globally.

In attendance at the ceremony held in Accra, were H. E. Amb. Dr Samuel Ben Owusu, Country Director of IAWPA Ghana, H.E. Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke, the World Peace Spokesman and Amb. Richard Okereke, Country Director of IAWPA UAE.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

