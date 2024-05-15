Ada chiefs to set up committee to streamline community chiefs installation 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Kasseh, May 15, GNA – Nene Tetteh Asigbey III, the President of the Ada Community Chiefs Association, has revealed that the association would set up a committee to streamline the installation of community chiefs on Ada land.

This committee, according to him, would assist the Ada Traditional Council in determining the rightful persons to be enstooled for a particular community.

Nene Asigbey, who is also the chief of Asigbey-Korpe, expressed concern over the many chieftaincy disputes in Ada and the criteria used for nominating and approving chiefs for installation in the communities.

He revealed that ongoing disputes arose because of insufficient investigation into the rightful persons before installing them as chiefs.

He said this when speaking at a Royal Conference held by the Ada Local Council of Churches.

He said chiefs were supposed to be enstooled from their lineage and home before they are presented to the paramountcy for recognition.

This, according to him, made the paramount and the traditional council unable to trace whether or not the person was the rightful heir, adding that, due to that, different factions enstool the ones they favoured, leading to feuds between the factions.

“We are planning to set up a committee that will be presented to our Paramount Chief, Jetse Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, and the Ada Traditional Council for recognition. When a person is being slated for installation, the family or house where he comes from will write to the paramountcy, and then the paramountcy will hand over the person to our committee for probing and investigation,” he said.

He added that the outcome of the committee’s investigation would then be communicated to the authorities for the necessary steps to be taken for installation and recognition.

Nene Asigbey appealed to communities that were battling with double chief installation to address it as early as possible to avert any future calamity that might be caused by the phenomenon.

GNA

