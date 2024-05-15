Stakeholders’ capacity built on Integrated Planning for WASH Services 

Takoradi, May 15, GNA – The Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly has engaged the services of TREND, Consultants within the WASH sector, to build the capacity of selected assembly officers, community members, faith-based organizations’ and CSOs in developing a WASH master plan for the Metropolis.

The training session would focus on deepening their capacity in integrated planning for WASH services in low-income communities within the Metropolis as part of the ‘collaboration for Impact in WASH’, (Co-WASH) project funded by the Open Government Partnership Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

The process would help the Assembly to put in place a five-year strategic WASH plan, which would facilitate access to information on where provision of such WASH activities must target.

Mr. Aziz Mahamoud, the Coordinator for the project, who briefed the participants on the Co-WASH, said it formed part of the 2022 to 2025 local action plan mooted by the Assembly under some commitments by the Assembly.

He said the funding by the multi-donor trust Fund of the World Bank was therefore to help prepare a well thought out document which would drive the needed desire among WASH sector players and well-meaning entities to invest in the sector for general health promotion.

Dr. Lord Lucas, in a demonstrational approach using a yarn, allowed the participants to form a web indicating the role play, inclusivity, multi-sectoral approach and reliance or interconnectivity in achieving community needs.

The yarn coil exercise opened the participants’ eyes to lessons and emerging issues on WASH, and how as key stakeholders, they could contribute to WASH service delivery.

Dr. Lucas reminded the participants that the Assembly was a system, which called for all hands-on deck approach to achieve the desired community needs, adding that the citizens and city authorities must build a stronger team based on trust, healthy networking bearing in mind community mobilization dynamics to achieve developments objectives.

The three-day workshop would also focus on strengthening stakeholder synergies for WASH service improvement in communities; community participation in WASH service delivery, policy direction and dynamics, effective leadership and communication.

GNA

