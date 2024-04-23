Veep Bawumia authorizes construction of 5,280 Dual Desks for 66 schools in West Mamprusi

Accra, April 23, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has ordered and provided financial support for the construction of 5,280 Dual Desk furniture to support 66 schools in the West Mamprusi Municipality.

This was after a request made to him by the Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the West Mamprusi Municipal Education Oversight Committee, to support some of the schools in the municipality.

This was in a statement issued by Mr Arimeyaw Somo Lucky Basintale, the MCE for Walewale, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

The Vice President, in his response to the request, directed the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly to construct 5,280 Dual Desks to support about 10,000 pupils in various schools in the municipality.

It was the second time the Vice President had supported education with furniture for the past three years, as he gave 1,000 Dual Desks in 2022 to the District Assembly for distribution.

The 66 schools to benefit from the 5,280 Dual Desks include the following:

1. Janga Mozu M/A Basic

2. Nasia D/A Basic school

3. Guabuluga RC

4. Kparigu Marikaz

5. Duu M/A KG/ PRIMARY

6. Tiya KG/PRIMARY

7. Bugya MA PRIMARY

8. Wale2 Presby PRIMARY A

9. Walewale MA PRIMARY B 1

10. Daboya NO.2 MA PRIMARY

11. Kukua NO. 2 Basic school

12. Tinguri RC PRIMARY

13. Zangum Basic school

14. Wulugu Albakaria

15. Wulugu MA JHS

16. Nabari MA PRIMARY

17. Kparipiri MA PRIMARY

18. Nayorku MA PRIMARY

19. Walewale Tawhidia EA KG

20. Manga MA PRIMARY

21. Nakpaya MA PRIMARY

22. Bugya MA JHS

23. Nayorku Imam Husein EA

24. Gbimsi St. Anthony RC Primary

25. Walewale St Paul RC Primary

26. Walewale DA JHS

27. Nasiria Tampulugu EA Primary

28. Yama Marikaz EA KG/PRIMARY

29. Sariba MA KG/PRIMARY

30. Diani Presby Basic school

31. Kurugu MA Basic

32. Loagri EA Basic

33. Zangu yakura.Basic

34. Zangu Vuga MA Basic

35. Watania JHS

36. Bulbia MA KG PRIMARY

37. Nameyela MA PRIMARY

38. Jarigbani RC Primary

39. Loagri Kukua RC JHS

40. Suhuluya MA KG/PRIMARY

41. Dibisi D/A Basic

42. Walewale Marikaz EA KG/PRIMARY

43. Gbimsi MA JHS

44. Hamdariya EA JHS

45. Kperiga Presby JHS

46. Jamiatu EA KG/PRIMARY

47. Walewale L/A B JHS

48. wungu MA PRIMARY A1 KG

49. Wungu MA PRIMARY A2

50. Fio MA KG/PRIMARY

51. Shelinvoya MA PRIMARY

52. Walewale MA PRIMARY A2 School

53. Wungu Marakaz EA Primary

54. Wulugu MA PRIMARY A School

55. Wulugu MA PRIMARY B

56. Guabuluga St. Michael’s JHS

57. Boamasa MA KG/Primary

58. Arigu DA Primary A and JHS

59. Wulugu Zaami MA PRIMARY

60. Suguru RC JHS B

61. Walewale MA PRIMARY A1

62. Gbani RC Primary

63. Tianoba MA KG PRIMARY

64. Kuyisiga DA JHS

65. Gbeo MA KG/PRIMARY

66. Wulugu Ranch KG/PRIMARY

The Vice President also directed that local artisans from the municipality should be engaged to do the work to boost local economic development.

He also directed the Ministry of Education to aid the remaining schools with furniture challenges in the district.

GNA

