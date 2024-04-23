Veep Bawumia authorizes construction of 5,280 Dual Desks for 66 schools in West Mamprusi

Accra, April 23, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has ordered and provided financial support for the construction of 5,280 Dual Desk furniture to support 66 schools in the West Mamprusi Municipality.
This was after a request made to him by the Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the West Mamprusi Municipal Education Oversight Committee, to support some of the schools in the municipality.
This was in a statement issued by Mr Arimeyaw Somo Lucky Basintale, the MCE for Walewale, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.
The Vice President, in his response to the request, directed the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly to construct 5,280 Dual Desks to support about 10,000 pupils in various schools in the municipality.
It was the second time the Vice President had supported education with furniture for the past three years, as he gave 1,000 Dual Desks in 2022 to the District Assembly for distribution.
The 66 schools to benefit from the 5,280 Dual Desks include the following:
1. Janga Mozu M/A Basic
2. Nasia D/A Basic school
3. Guabuluga RC
4. Kparigu Marikaz
5. Duu M/A KG/ PRIMARY
6. Tiya KG/PRIMARY
7. Bugya MA PRIMARY
8. Wale2 Presby PRIMARY A
9. Walewale MA PRIMARY B 1
10. Daboya NO.2 MA PRIMARY
11. Kukua NO. 2 Basic school
12. Tinguri RC PRIMARY
13. Zangum Basic school
14. Wulugu Albakaria
15. Wulugu MA JHS
16. Nabari MA PRIMARY
17. Kparipiri MA PRIMARY
18. Nayorku MA PRIMARY
19. Walewale Tawhidia EA KG
20. Manga MA PRIMARY
21. Nakpaya MA PRIMARY
22. Bugya MA JHS
23. Nayorku Imam Husein EA
24. Gbimsi St. Anthony RC Primary
25. Walewale St Paul RC Primary
26. Walewale DA JHS
27. Nasiria Tampulugu EA Primary
28. Yama Marikaz EA KG/PRIMARY
29. Sariba MA KG/PRIMARY
30. Diani Presby Basic school
31. Kurugu MA Basic
32. Loagri EA Basic
33. Zangu yakura.Basic
34. Zangu Vuga MA Basic
35. Watania JHS
36. Bulbia MA KG PRIMARY
37. Nameyela MA PRIMARY
38. Jarigbani RC Primary
39. Loagri Kukua RC JHS
40. Suhuluya MA KG/PRIMARY
41. Dibisi D/A Basic
42. Walewale Marikaz EA KG/PRIMARY
43. Gbimsi MA JHS
44. Hamdariya EA JHS
45. Kperiga Presby JHS
46. Jamiatu EA KG/PRIMARY
47. Walewale L/A B JHS
48. wungu MA PRIMARY A1 KG
49. Wungu MA PRIMARY A2
50. Fio MA KG/PRIMARY
51. Shelinvoya MA PRIMARY
52. Walewale MA PRIMARY A2 School
53. Wungu Marakaz EA Primary
54. Wulugu MA PRIMARY A School
55. Wulugu MA PRIMARY B
56. Guabuluga St. Michael’s JHS
57. Boamasa MA KG/Primary
58. Arigu DA Primary A and JHS
59. Wulugu Zaami MA PRIMARY
60. Suguru RC JHS B
61. Walewale MA PRIMARY A1
62. Gbani RC Primary
63. Tianoba MA KG PRIMARY
64. Kuyisiga DA JHS
65. Gbeo MA KG/PRIMARY
66. Wulugu Ranch KG/PRIMARY
The Vice President also directed that local artisans from the municipality should be engaged to do the work to boost local economic development.
He also directed the Ministry of Education to aid the remaining schools with furniture challenges in the district.
