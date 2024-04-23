Prioritize establishment of state farms in manifestoes-Apostle Okoh Agyemang to political parties

By Albert Allotey

Accra, April 22, GNA – The Living Yahweh 7Th Day Sabbath Assemblies at Anyaa has held its annual Passover and charity show 2024 with a call on political parties to prioritize the establishment of state farms in their manifestoes.

Apostle Philemon Okoh Agyemang, the Founder and leader of the church who made the call, said this would help in sustainable food supply, improve the country’s economy and create employment for the teeming youth who were now leaving the country to seek greener pastures.

“Ghana with its vast arable lands cannot continue to import simple cocoyam from our neighbours, Cote Ivoire while also relied on external food support when the country’s lands remained fallow.

“We should remind ours of the 1983 food crisis when the country received external food support like yellow corn and wheat by donors and we cannot continue this way hence the political parties should take the establishment of the state farms serious as food buffer for the country.”

The four-day celebration was on the theme: “But as for you; you meant evil against me: But God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done. The saving of many lives (Genesis 50:20).”

To this end, the church, as part of its corporate and social responsibility distributed several items to over thousand recipients from far and near at Anyaa in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, which included persons with disabilities, orphanages, widows, institutions and individuals.

The items were 700 bags of rice, 350 bags of maize, tubers of yams, 5,000 clothes, 50 while chairs, 150 white canes, over 1,500 toiletries, assorted beverages, which amounted to GHc1,450,000 and undisclosed cash, to the less privileged in society.

Apostle Okoh Agyemang said the gesture emanated from James 1:27; “Pure religion which is undefiled before God and the Father is to visit the fatherless and widows in their afflictions and to keep thyself unspotted from the world.”

The church also used the occasion to honour Vice Admiral Seth Amoama (rtd) of the Ghana Armed Forces for his 42 years dedicated service to the development of the country. He was presented with a citation and other items.

Apostle Okoh Agyemang said the honour done was to encourage the youth to be patriotic and give off their best to the service of the nation.

In sermon he urged the churches to use funds accrued from their tithes and other sources to support the less-privileged members and others in society, saying that some of the afflictions of the citizenry were no faults of theirs.

Professor Ohene Agyekum from the University of Ghana, Department of Linguistics and the guest of honour of the occasion congratulated the Founder and Leader of the Living Yahweh 7Th Day Sabbath Assemblies for his good works for mankind.

He urged the recipients of the items to use them for the intended purposes and avoid selling them.

Nii Charbukwei III, the Anyah Mantse who graced the event in an interview with the Ghana News Agency urged other charismatic churches to emulate the shining example of Apostle Okoh-Agyemang and promised of giving him the opportunity to name the area after the church.

GNA

