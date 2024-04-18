Road Crashes: 240 deaths recorded in March 

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA

Accra, April 18, GNA — Some 240 persons lost their lives in road crashes in March 2024, according to a Motor Traffic and Transport Department Motor Accident Returns report.

The death toll represents a 7.62 per cent increase as compared to 223 deaths recorded in March 2023.

The distribution of the fatalities by sex indicates that in March 2024, a total of 179 males and 61 females died through road crashes.

Some 16 persons killed through road crashes in March 2024 were below 18 years whilst 224 persons were adults above 18 years.

A total of 1,145 cases were reported during the period, involving 1,896 vehicles and 192 pedestrian knock downs.

There is a 2.42 per cent increase in the cases reported for March 2024 as compared to that of March 2023 1,118 cases.

Private vehicles-765, constituted the largest proportion of vehicles involved in the crashes, followed by commercial vehicles-706 and motorcycles-425, with the least proportion.

The Ashanti region recorded 240 crashes making it the most contributing region to crashes, followed by Greater Accra and Ashanti South recording 221 and 95 crashes respectively.

