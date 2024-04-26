Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence gets facelift

By Francis Ofori

Accra, April 26, GNA – The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), under its Forward Program has installed ultramodern floodlights at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Under the supervision of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the newly installed floodlights would aid the centre serve its purpose.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the GFA on an inspection visit to the facility expressed appreciation to FIFA for the unwavering support for Ghana Football.

“The installation of this first set of floodlights means that training programs at the Centre can be held both during the day and at night.

Our players in camp can train at night and refereeing and coaching training programs can also extend into the evening. I am indeed very happy that this dream to enhance our facility at Prampram is gradually being realized”, he said.

He said aside the installation of the floodlights, there are also plans to construct a 40-bed accommodation facility and a new astroturf for national teams.

Mr. Okraku said the GFA was committed to developing the centre into a facility worthy of the footballing talent and history of Ghana.

