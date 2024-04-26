UEFA U16 Tournament: Black Starlets bounce back with victory over Serbia

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, April.25, GNA – Defending Champions, the Black Starlets of Ghana found the back of the net five times to record their first win in the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament.

After succumbing to a 3-1 defeat to hosts, Russia in their opening game, the West African giants showcased much discipline on the pitch to increase their chances of clinching the title.

Abdulai Nortey, Benjamin Hanson and David Koranteng gave Ghana a solid start after netting a goal each in the first 45 minutes.

After recess, Coach Laryea Kingston’s side came searching for more goals as they left their opponents in shock with two goals to extend their tally to five.

Serbia despite having a bad day managed to grab a consolation goal in the 68th minute to end the game 5-1.

The Black Starlets would face Kazakhstan in their next game on Sunday.

