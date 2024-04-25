Galaxy International student honoured for top AS level French achievement  

Accra, April 25, GNA – Mr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has honoured Kofi Kokua Asante Anyimadu, a student of Galaxy International School for his outstanding achievement in AS Level French Exam.

He clinched the top spot worldwide for the Cambridge AS Level French Exam in 2023.

A statement from Galaxy International to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the exceptional feat not only underscored Kofi’s dedication and hard work but also highlighted the stellar standard of education upheld at the school.

At a meeting with the Minister, he lauded Kofi for his remarkable accomplishment and presented to him a certificate of achievement, symbolizing the nation’s recognition of his academic prowess.

Mr Adutwum said it was prudent to nurture and showcase the talent pool within the country, underscoring the need for platforms that enable students to represent Ghana on the global stage.

He also outlined plans to enhance the vision of educational institutions for the betterment of Ghanaian education.

Mr Mehmet Akmermer, the Managing Director of Galaxy International School, expressed gratitude for the Minister’s time and hospitality during the meeting.

He highlighted the significance of collaboration between the government and educational institutions in fostering academic excellence.

Galaxy International School, known for its emphasis on social values and academic rigour, continues to produce students who excel not only academically but also in extracurricular activities.

With state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on holistic development, the school remains a beacon of educational excellence in the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

