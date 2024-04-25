GCB Bank Supports Kwaman Methodist School with four-unit classroom block  

Accra, April 25, GNA-GCB Bank has presented a newly constructed four-unit classroom block together with overhead water tanks and rehabilitated washrooms to the Kwaman Methodist School located in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The new block will help provide a conducive learning environment for students of the school and also enhance the teaching and learning experience for both students and teachers of the school.

In addition to the new classroom block, the Bank presented computers to the School to promote the study of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) as well text books and exercise books for the school’s library.

This Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative was another opportunity for GCB Bank to reiterate its commitment as Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, to help and support communities with facilities and amenities that contribute to the overall standard of living.

It is in this light that the Bank handed over the facilities to the school which has a population of over 280 students and 10 teachers.

The Bank’s Acting Managing Director, Mr. Emmanuel Odartey Lamptey, who was present during the handing over of the facilities stated that “for over seven decades, GCB Bank has been a key pillar in promoting development and growth in Ghana”.

He added that “the Bank is committed to investing in the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

This is evidenced by the Bank giving the students and staff of the Kwaman Methodist School access to top-notch educational resources.

By delivering on this initiative and many others that focus on sustainability, health and education, GCB Bank is fulfilling its social obligation.”

“Education is the cornerstone of development and we recognize the vital role schools play in shaping the future of our dear nation. This classroom block represents more than just brick and mortar, but a symbol of hope, opportunities and a brighter future for the students of Kwaman Methodist School”, he added.

He remarked that, “the goal of GCB Bank is to dominate the Ghanaian market by providing creative solutions that surpasses the expectations of our customers whiles also meeting their needs.”

Mr. Benjamin Kwasi Asare, the Head of Regional Planning and Statistics Unit for the Ghana Education Service in Cape Coast, who was representing the Regional Director of Education, lauded GCB Bank for providing a state-of-the-art facility.

He said the development was in line with the government’s vision and agenda of ensuring and promoting free and quality education for all students at the Basic and Senior High School levels.

He commended GCB Bank for the magnanimous support to the Kwaman Community and also for recognizing the importance of education as a catalyst for positive change.

“Your investment by way of this project will have a lasting impact on the lives of countless students as it will enable them to embark on a journey of discovery, enlightenment and personal growth,” he added.

The Board Chairman for GCB Bank, Mr. Daniel Kwaku Tweneboah Asirifi, who handed the keys of the school to the Headmaster, Mr. Samuel Nsedu and the District Chief Executive, Willyevans Obiri Awuah, expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Kwaman School, community leaders and also staff of GCB Bank for their collaboration and instrumental role in making the project possible and also for working tirelessly to deliver the project on time.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included the Paramount Chief of Kwamankese Nana Okakaben Idun Andoh, the District Director of Education, Mrs. Dorcas Brenda Asare, the Methodist Educational Regional Manager, Madam Perpetual Praise Amegashie and staff of GCB Bank.

GCB Bank has over the years impacted Ghana’s educational systems through a number of programmes targeted at encouraging academic brilliance, advancing financial literacy, and improving education facilities over the years.

Since its establishment in 1953, the Bank has been described as a systemic important bank with significant contribution to Ghana’s growth in multiple sectors including oil and gas, agriculture, commerce and others.

The Bank has transformed itself into one of Ghana’s most modern banks in terms of its financial intermediation capabilities including digital payment platforms and consequently its corporate reputation both at home and abroad.

The Bank’s relationship with its stakeholders is delivered on a platform of trust, support and collaboration and anchored through its brand promise, “Your Bank for Life”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

