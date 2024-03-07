Vodza community to mark Easter with regatta 

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Vodza (VR), March 07, GNA – The people of Vodza near Keta in the Keta Municipality will mark this year’s Easter festivities with a regatta festival (boat race).

This will be the community’s way of raising awareness of preserving the ecotourism of the Keta Lagoon and promoting economic resources of the area.

The two-day fun-packed event, which is being organised by the Vodza Ecotourism Iiitiative would be the second of its kind after it was first held in 2022 in partnership with the Keta Municipal Assembly.

It forms part of a five-year plan to expose the area to investors for jobs in both the recreational and fishing industries.

Madam Sese Gadzekpo, one of the trustees of Vodza Ecotourism Initiative, speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the aim of this year’s event was to increase revenue for the local fishing community and to provide them with alternative sources of income to mitigate the economic impact of displacement caused by rising tides and flooding.

Among the activities to be held include, ‘Woezor’ Night on Friday, March 29 to welcome natives’ home with traditional and cultural performances by indigenous drumming groups, an ‘Artisan Market’ where local artisans would showcase their handiworks and talents and ‘Midunu’, a food fair to showcase indigenous traditional dishes and snacks.

On Saturday, March 30, there would be Regatta canoe race for both men and women on the Keta Lagoon to entertain participants and audience with swimming competitions and line fishing (fudodo).

The canoe jams would be held later in the evening to entertain both young and old with contemporary dance music.

Mr Venunye Amegago, a planning committee member, also urged the public to patronise the event for a rich experience.

“This year’s regatta festival will be a rich experience of culture, canoe activities, and a social event to reconnect with our community, not for only people of Vodza but nearby communities and the public,” Mr Venunye said.

Vodza is a fishing community located on the strip of sandbar between the Gulf of Guinea at the south and the Keta Lagoon on the north, which exposes the natives to both lagoon and sea fishing.

Apart from fishing, the residents are mainly traders who trade in various varieties of processed fish to nearby markets including Keta, Denu, Akatsi, and Anloga.

The vastness of the lagoon makes Vodza a strategically located area for boat racing and its related activities.

