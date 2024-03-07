Sales-boy remanded into police custody for alleged stealing

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, March 7, GNA – The Ashaiman District Court has remanded Gideon Oduro, a sales boy, into police custody for allegedly stealing an amount of Gh₵30,000 belonging to his employer.

Oduro, who pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing, was remanded by the court presided over by Mr Derick Eshun Parden to reappear on March 8, 2024.

Prosecuting the case, Inspector Kwadwo Danso, said the complainant, Mr Isaac Amoah, is a businessman, whereas the accused person works as a salesboy in his shop.

He said about two years ago, the complainant employed Oduro to manage his phone shop located at the Ashaiman Traffic Light area with a monthly salary of Gh₵500.

The facts of the case indicated that Oduro was initially at the shop with another salesgirl who resigned on December 31, 2023, leaving him alone to manage the shop, which at the time had a stock of phones worth over Gh₵ 30,000.

The prosecution added that on January 31, 2024, the complainant visited the shop and decided to check the stock since new items were brought in.

He said, to the complainant’s surprise, Oduro could not account for the sales of phones amounting to Gh₵ 30,000.

He was therefore arrested and handed him, over to the Ashaiman police, where a formal complaint was made.

According to the prosecutor, Oduro was cautioned, and during the investigation, his MTN momo statement from MTN Ghana Limited, which was obtained, revealed that he used the sales for online betting.

He was therefore charged and put before the court after investigation.

