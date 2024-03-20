POJOBA 2000-Year Group to construct Innovation Centre for alma mater

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, March 19, GNA – The 2000-Year Group Old Students of Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary (POJOBA 2000), has cut sod for the construction of a state-of-the-art Innovation Incubation Centre for their alma mater.

The Centre, to be built on the school’s campus in Koforidua, would be a two-storey complex, estimated to cost $250,000, and become a hub to nurture the entrepreneurship skills and talents of students.

It would host modernised facilities including a video conferencing room, digital library, Artificial Intelligence and coding centre, and a laboratory.

Mr Kojo Asante, President of the Year group, said the Centre would nurture students to be innovative and creative in their thinking, and build their entrepreneurial and problem-solving skills in science, technology, engineering and arts related fields.

“We believe this will serve as a springboard in harnessing a new phase of Ghana’s human resource potentials towards national development with graduates of Pope John Secondary School and Junior Seminary dominating the scene,” he added.

Mr Asante said they decided to undertake the project as a group to equip the students with 21st century digital and technological education and training as well as change the phase of the school.

He said they had acquired 30 per cent of the funding capital for the project, and were hoping to complete the construction in 2025 to commemorate their 25th anniversary since leaving school.

“The POJOBA 2000 Members will be keenly interested in the progress of this Project after today’s sod-cutting and will certainly scale up the financial muscle to complete this iconic edifice within the stipulated period,” he said.

Reverend Father Benjamin Ohene, Headmaster of the School, commended the year group for the initiative, and committed the school’s authorities support to the project.

“As a school we are delighted with the construction of this project which will not only bring benefits to students but teachers, also, who will have the opportunity to equip themselves with digital studies,” he added.

The Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary currently has a student population of 2,636 with 137 teaching and 76 non-teaching staff.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

