Over 300 women farmers at Gumo trained on mushroom farming

By Solomon Gumah

Gumo (N/R), March 20, GNA – A total of 300 women farmers at Gumo in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region have been empowered in mushroom farming to enhance their economic opportunities and help mitigate rural urban migration.

The initiative sought to transform mushrooms into innovative ready-to-eat snacks and meals and drive positive change in the beneficiary community.

It also sought to empower local farmers to significantly reduce post-harvest losses, and meet the surging demand for healthier food options.

The training formed part of the DeliMush project under the Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) Agritech Business Challenge in the Northern region.

Madam Aisha Abdullah, Business Lead, DeliMush Project, speaking during the training at Gumo, said the training emanated from rigorous market research on mushroom farming and compelling pitches throughout the challenge spearheaded by KIC.

She said the training would impact knowledge about mushroom farming and foster agricultural literacy among the youth in rural communities and schools, especially in the Kumbungu District.

She added that the empowerment would go a long way to support women and youth to become financially independent while helping to support their education and businesses to minimise the surging unemployment in the area.

She said: “Our commitment to excellence is evident in the transformation of mushrooms into innovative ready-to-eat snacks and meals, not just as a business venture but as a beacon for positive change.”

Madam Abdullah said DeliMush had over 100 retailers in the market to expand the consumption of mushrooms among residents in northern Ghana.

She said the organisation had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rising Farmers Organisation to solidify its commitment to sustainable agriculture and community development.

“We established a symbiotic partnership with a community nutritionist in the Kumbungu District amplifying our reach and impact.”

Mr Abubakar Yakubu, Marketing Officer of DeliMush, said KIC Agritech Challenge served as a distinguished platform that elevated innovative agritech ventures, fostering collaboration and driving tangible socio-economic impact.

He said the surging demand for healthier food options in the northern part of the country had raised concerns about nutritional foods that were not well known due to lack of marketing strategy.

