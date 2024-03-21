Let’s foster diversity and open dialogue for students-Minister

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, March 21, GNA – Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, has said that fostering an environment that celebrates diversity and encourages dialogue would provide students with the skills necessary to thrive in the 21st century.

“The challenges of this century extend beyond the classroom walls,” he said, indicating that “rapid technological advancements, climate change, and socio-economic disparities are just a few examples of the complex issues our students face as they step into the real world.”

He said that through collaboration with various stakeholders, students could be provided with opportunities to engage in community service, internships, and extracurricular activities that foster leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities.

Mr. Acheampong made these remarks during his address to students, teachers, parents, and stakeholders at the 23rd-anniversary event, which was held alongside the Speech and Prize Giving Day celebration of the Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School (SEDASS) in Asokore, near Koforidua.

It was on the theme: “Promoting Academic and Moral Excellence in the midst of Challenges of the 21st Century: The Role of Stakeholders.”

“We must ensure our education institutions provide not only quality education but also a nurturing and inclusive environment,” the minister said.

Adding that, “We must encourage a culture of moral excellence, respect, empathy, and acceptance, where students feel safe to express their thoughts and ideas.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

