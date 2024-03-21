Ghana Armed Forces to host commemorative tree planting event

Accra, March 20, GNA – Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has announced that this year’s Green Ghana Day is set for June 7, to plant 10 million trees nationwide.

He said the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) would host the commemorative tree planting event at the Burma Camp.

The Minister announced this during a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant-General Thomas Oppong-Peprah.

He commended the GAF for the frontal role it continued to play in the implementation of various policies and initiatives by the Ministry.

Mr Jinapor said the Ministry and the Military had been collaborating to work in areas such as combating illegal mining, land guard situations and supporting the government’s flagship afforestation programme.

“My heartfelt appreciation goes to the Armed Forces for always availing themselves to the Ministry to execute projects that serve the country,” he said.

The commemorative tree planting ceremony would be performed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to officially kick-off the nationwide tree planting exercise.

With the Ministry targeting 10 million trees for the fourth edition of the programme on June 7, 2024, Mr Jinapor appealed to the CDS to once again collaborate with the Ministry to ensure effective provision of logistical support.

The Minister used the opportunity to officially congratulate Lieutenant-General Oppong-Peprah on his appointment as the CDS.

Lieutenant-General Oppong-Peprah lauded the Lands Minister and officials of the Ministry for making efforts to restore the country’s forest cover.

He assured that the relationship and collaboration between his outfit and the Ministry would be strengthened under his watch.

On the Green Ghana Project, Lieutenant- General Oppong-Peprah welcomed the responsibility and honour as host of the commemorative tree planting ceremony and promised his full support to ensure its success.

On the issue of logistical support, he assured of the GAF’s readiness to make available its resources to the Ministry to ensure a successful exercise.

The Green Ghana Project is a flagship forestry project of the Government which started in 2021.

