Keta Municipal Assembly reconvenes on March 11 to elect Presiding Member

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), March 6, GNA – The Keta Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region would on Monday, March 11, reconvene to elect their Presiding Member (PM).

A total of 33 eligible voters, comprising 22 elected members and 10 government appointees, are expected to take part in the exercise, which would start at 0900 hours.

A letter signed by Mr Innocent Kormla Gavua, the Keta Municipal Coordinating Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “We wish to bring to your attention that the date for the Special Meeting of the 9th Assembly of the Keta Municipal Assembly has been rescheduled to Monday, March 11, 2024.”

The Assembly Members have earlier, on three attempts, failed to elect a PM.

Mr Wisdom Seadey, who contested unopposed in the last election, was unable to secure the required two-thirds majority votes of the house after he polled 17 yes votes.

In the first two previous elections, Mr Promise Kofi Baccah of the Abutiakope Electoral Area and Mr Wisdom Seadey of Anyako were not able to gather the two-thirds majority votes needed to give any of them the nod.

Mr Baccah subsequently withdrew from the race, leaving Mr Seadey to contest in the third election, but also failed to gather the required votes, stipulated in the Local Governance Act, Section 17(3).

Some residents the Ghana News Agency spoke with remained optimistic that the Assembly would elect someone for the area’s progress.

GNA

