IWD: Let’s make gender equality reality not aspiration – Kofi Adams

Accra, March 09, GNA – Mr Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem Constituency, has called on the citizenry to recommit to building a country where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a reality.

He also called on all to work together to inspire inclusion, amplify women’s voices, and ensure that every woman had the opportunity to reach her full potential.

Mr Adams, who made the call in a statement sent to the Ghana News Agency, as Ghana joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2024 International Women’s Day, said the theme for the year, “Inspire Inclusion” served as a powerful call to action to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive world for all.

In observing the Day, the MP said the trailblazing women who had shattered glass ceilings, challenged stereotypes, and paved the way for future generations should be celebrated.

“ Their courage, resilience, and determination continue to inspire us to strive for a more inclusive society where every voice is heard and every person is valued,” he noted.

Mr Adams stated: “In celebrating International Women’s Day, we recognise the need to break down barriers, challenge biases, and create opportunities for all women to thrive. It is a reminder that true progress can only be achieved when we embrace diversity, foster inclusivity, and empower women from all walks of life.”

He called on all to celebrate the achievements of women, acknowledge the progress they had made, and reaffirm their commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable Ghana for all.

Mr Adams, also a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), took the opportunity to congratulate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for her nomination as the Running Mate to Mr John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 presidential election on the ticket of the NDC.

“I have no doubt she will make us proud and help the NDC deliver to the admiration of all. Ayeekoo to women in Ghana. Ayeekoo to women in Oti Region. Ayeekoo to women of Buem,” he added.

