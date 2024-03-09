John Kumah: Dr Bawumia signs book of condolence

Accra, March 9, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Friday visited the home of John Ampontuah Kumah, the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, to commiserate with the immediate family and sign the book of condolence.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, and some government and party officials.

The Vice President said he had the opportunity to work with the late legislator on several projects and was inspired by his enthusiasm and dedication.

“Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son.

“My deepest condolences to Lilian and the children, his mother, the entire family, and all loved ones,” he said.

“John, Damirifa Due!”

Mr John Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, was a lawyer and an entrepreneur with over 15 years experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, and supporting youth development.

He was first CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) where he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Ghana.

Prior to working for government, Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm.

He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In November 2020, John Ampontuah Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland. Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 at Nobel International Business School (NIBS). In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

At the University of Ghana, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Art Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013. He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

John Kumah’s death was reported on Thursday, March 7 2024.

GNA

