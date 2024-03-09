Wife of late John Kumah calls for investigations into poisoning claims

Accra, March 9, GNA—Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has called for police investigations into allegations that her husband died through food poisoning.

She also asked the Ghana Police Service in her official complaint to investigate the basis for claims by Mr Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as “Captain Smart” that the late Minister died through food poisoning.

On 21st February 2024, Onua TV published a video in which the presenter alleged that the Deputy Finance Minister was severely suffering from the effects of food poisoning and that other politicians, including Mr Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were targets.

The presenter also raised concerns about alleged plots to assassinate or defame other persons with political, religious, and business interests, heightening anxiety among citizens and political stakeholders alike.

In the complaint to the Police, Mrs Kumah described the allegation by Mr Smart as “misinforming and unfortunate”, adding to the suffering and pain of the family of the late Mr. John Kumah, who doubled as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

John Kumah passed away in the early hours of March 7, 2024, from causes yet to be revealed to the public.

News of his passing sent shocking waves throughout the whole country.

Tributes have poured in from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, government officials, and stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party and even opposition parties.

President Akufo-Addo wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah, whose untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst.”

John Kumah, aged 45, passed away at the Suhum Government Hospital in an ambulance en route to Accra, and to Germany for medical treatment, according to his spokesperson, Bismarck Twumasi.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

GNA

