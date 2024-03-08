Ghanaians urged to reflect on struggles by the forebears

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), March 8, GNA-Prof Anselm Komla Abotsi, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Education Winneba, (UEW), has called on Ghanaians to remember the sacrifices made by their ancestors which paved the way for the country’s freedom and independence.

He said the citizenry must reciprocate their example for future generations to also enjoy the fruits of the country.

Prof Abotsi made the call in a speech he delivered at the celebration of the 2024 Edition of Ghana National History Day (GNHD), and a symposium, organised by the Department of History Education of UEW, at Winneba.

The celebration was under the theme: “Debating Nationalism and Patriotism in Ghana’s History.”

It targeted students from the Basic, Senior High Schools and the university.

According to him, the motive behind the creation of GNHD by the department was to instil the love for history learning and researching by encouraging thousands of students, teacher and history enthusiast to participate in discussing history and doing historical research.

Prof Abotsi stated that the premise of the GNHD, was also to build on the idea that history-making was active, relevant, universally appealing, and an opportunity for all to learn about it by exploring, examining and sharing one’s history.

Reflecting on the history of the country, he stated that one could learn valuable lessons to guide a brighter future.

Dr Mrs. Anita O Adu-Boahen, Head of Department of History Education of the Faculty of Social Sciences of UEW, noted that the concept of nationalism was often deployed to divide and exclude the other.

She said patriotism, a high virtue, had now been redefined to suggest that any love for one’s country must affirm blinding support for the sectional and divisive ideals promoted either by politicians or leaders spearheading specific group interests.

According to her, patriotism had and continued to suffer a fierce contest from partisanship.

The first generation of African leaders who spearheaded the struggle for independence prided themselves with being called nationalists, a term they often deployed as a rallying cry for galvanizing local resistance to the encroaching and brutal forces of colonialism.

And when they used that word, they evoked the spirit of patriotism with deep love for their people whom they envisioned as a nation, she added .

Dr Mrs Adu-Boahen urged Ghanaians to emulate the courage and self-sacrifice of their forbearers who defied the frightening consequences of resisting colonial rule and be directed at building a nation united with the love for democracy and respect for the Constitution of Ghana.

Patriotism and nationalism she indicated were in line with courage and civil responsibility and therefore urged the teaching of civics in schools towards imparting holistic value that promoted nation building.

Prof Samuel Adu Gyamfi of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Prof Wilson Yayoh from University of Cape coast and Dr Mjiba Frehiwot of Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, were the panellists of the symposium, with Dr Akwesi Kwarteng Amoako-Gyampah as the moderator.

They made presentations on different perspectives of the theme and nationalism and patriotism and their role in shaping Ghana were discussed.

GNA

