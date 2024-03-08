Amin Adam extols John Kumah’s selfless dedication to Ghana’s economic dev’t

By Francis Ntow

Accra, March 08, GNA – Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister, has extolled the late Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, a Deputy Finance Minister, for his selfless dedication to Ghana’s economic development.

The lawmaker and entrepreneur, died at the age of 45, married to Apostle Lilian Kumah, and was survived by six children.

“Kumah exemplified unwavering dedication and commitment to the cause of fiscal responsibility, economic empowerment for the youth, entrepreneurship, and service,” Dr Amin Adam said in a tribute to Dr Kumah.

“His legacy of selfless service and commitment to the people of Ejisu, exemplary leadership at the Ministry of Finance, and steadfast commitment to the economic development of our beloved nation, will stand as an enduring memorial to his name,” he added.

Describing him as a “dear colleague, friend, and brother,” the Finance Minister said he was deeply saddened by his passing, saying, his death had “left a profound void in the hearts of all of us who worked with him at the Ministry of Finance.”

He praised him over his passion and tireless work towards the advancement of the Ghanaian youth for economic development, culminating to his position as the first Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).

“He was a valued and cherished colleague whose humility, selflessness, and kind and gentle nature, left a deep impression and endeared him to all. Rest well, my Honourable brother. We will miss you,” Dr Amin Adam said.

On behalf of the Ministry of Finance, he expressed his deepest condolences to Dr Kumah’s wife, children, extended family, friends, colleagues, and the people of Ejisu constituency.

Until his death on Thursday, March 7, Dr Kumah had served as a Deputy Finance Minister from 2021, and was on Parliament’s Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises and Appointment Committees.

Before working for the government, Dr Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm.

Under his leadership at NEIP, some 7,000 start-ups in 2018 under the Presidential Business Support programme received training, while about 1,350 beneficiaries also had funding support.

Prior to assuming a government role, Dr Kumah worked as a Managing Partner of the Aduaprokye Chambers – a law firm, and established Majak Associates Ltd – a building and construction company.

He had a Doctorate degree in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School, Switzerland, and a Master’s degree in Applied Business Research, and an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

At the University of Ghana, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy and Law, and following his professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013, he was called to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

