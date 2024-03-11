Failatu Abdul-Razak receives Most Promising Northern Young Woman Award 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, March 11, GNA – Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, who attempted breaking the Guinness World Record in her cook-a-thon in Tamale, has been crowned Most Promising Young Northern Woman of the Year at the sixth edition of the Northern Excellence Awards.

Her cook-a-thon was recognised for, amongst others, attracting tourists to the Northern Region.

The Northern Excellence Awards is organised by Celebrities Charity Development Foundation, a not-for profit organisation, committed to acknowledging and celebrating individuals and organisations that are making significant impact in the northern sector of the country.

The awards were in two categories: special recognition citations and the main awards for distinguished individuals and organisations.

The special recognition citations went to Mr Rafiq Iddrisu, Manager, Global Dreams Hotel; Mr Ibrahim Jabir Mohammed, Marketing Manager, Twellium Industrial Company Limited; Mr Makid Bilal, Branch Manager, Twellium Industrial Company Limited and Mr Ibrahim Abu Hassan Rhyzo, Chairman, Northern Regional Football Association.

The recipients of the main awards were Mr Haruna Mahama, General Manager of Nkilgi FM as Media Personality of the Year; Mr Alhassan Abdul Karim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MyTime Hotel as the Young CEO of the Year; and Dr Doliwura Zakaria, Chairman, Aisha Homes and Hospital as the Strategic Investor of the Year.

The Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency received Social Change Organisation of the Year Award, Alhaji Amin Iddrisu, Chairman and CEO of Abuya Group of Companies received the Humanitarian Award of the Year.

The rest were Madam Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Aide to former President John Mahama as the Northern Woman of the Year, Mr Alhassan Ali, CEO of AL Investments received Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Mr Mujahid Ahmed Bello, an award-winning afro pop dancehall and reggae musician known as Fancy Gadam, received the Most Outstanding Northern Artist of the Decade Award.

Mr Alhassan Abdul-Latif, Executive Director, Celebrities Charity Development Foundation, speaking during the event over the weekend in Tamale, said the awards scheme was to throw the spotlight on individuals and organisations contributing significantly to the overall development of northern Ghana.

He said, “This initiative seeks to recognise hardworking individuals, brands, politicians, corporate institutions, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, who are excelling in their fields of endeavours whilst projecting the north for global attention.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

