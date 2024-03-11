Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides food aid to Ghanaian Muslims 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, March 11, GNA – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre is providing food aid to some 5, 300 needy Ghanaian Muslim households as the Islamic community ushers in the holy month of Ramadan (30 days of fasting).

The aid, which is expected to benefit about 31, 800 individuals, comes as an extension of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Each food basket, weighing 59.8 kilogrammes, contains items such as rice, processed maize, beans, cooking oil, tomato paste, salt and Maggie.

Sultan Bin Abdul Rahman Al Dakhil, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana, in a brief address, at the presentation ceremony in Accra, said the Kingdom cherished its diplomatic ties with the West African nation.

Therefore, the aid, targeting needy Muslims in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale, is to further enhance that cordial relationship.

The Ambassador was hopeful the assistance would alleviate the plight of the beneficiaries – helping to sustain their livelihood in the holy month.

The intervention is dubbed the “Eta’am Basket Project in the Republic of Ghana 2024”, with the food distribution being implemented in cooperation with the Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin Humanitarian Service, a locally based non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Mr Sahmudeen Mohammed Kamil, Board Member and Legal Advisor of the NGO said the acts of kindness and social responsibility demonstrated by the donor resonated deeply with the people.

“Your benevolent initiatives have touched the lives of many, and we express our gratitude for your dedication to creating positive and lasting impacts within our communities,” he noted.

Sheikh Mohammed Kamil Mohammed, an Islamic scholar, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of the programme, urged the Muslim community to strive to uphold the sanctity of Ramadan.

They should endure the difficulties associated with the holy period – self-denial, endurance and tenacity of purpose – to help realise the noble objectives.

Sheikh Mohammed Kamil, a leading member of the Ahlussunnah Wal-Jama’A sect in Ghana, prayed that the Almighty Allah (God) would grant the Muslim community the strength it needed throughout the fasting period.

