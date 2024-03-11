SONA Debate: Minority Leader announces Private Members’ Bill to remove “nuisance” taxes

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 11, GNA – Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, says the Caucus will introduce a Private Members’ Bill to remove taxes, including the E-levy emissions tax and betting tax, which are perceived as “nuisance” by the Caucus.

Dr Forson said this on Monday when he debated the State of the Nations Address (SONA) to conclude the presentation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, February 27, presented the SONA to Parliament.

This is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition wherein the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country, unveils the Government’s agenda for the coming year, and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution states that the President shall deliver a message on the SONA to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

It also imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker of Parliament and the Judiciary to receive the President’s SONA.

The Caucus introduction of the Private Members’ Bill would come as a response to Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, who recently pledged to eliminate those taxes if elected as President in the 2024 general election.

The E-Levy, emissions tax, and betting tax have been concerns among the public with the Minority aiming to address them through legislative action.

When the Bill goes through in the House, it would compel the Government to reconsider the taxes, which are deemed “nuisance” taxes by the Caucus.

Dr Forson explained to the House that cited taxes placed a heavy burden on businesses in the country.

He, therefore, urged the Majority Caucus which endorsed Dr Bawumia’s stance on removing the E-levy, to support this Private Members’ Bill.

“…Mr Speaker, the unemployment situation in our country is at a crisis point, the high cost of living has become a nightmare for many people. This has significantly deteriorated during the depreciation of our currency, especially food inflation,” he said.

“Sadly a recent World Bank report on food security released on the 13th of November 2023 cited Ghana among the top five countries in the world with the highest food inflation. Many families in Ghana today cannot put food on the table,” Dr Forson said.

On Thursday, February 29, the Motion to thank the President for the Message of SONA was moved by Madam Abena Osei Asare, the NPP MP for Atiwa East and was seconded by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a National Democratic Congress MP for North Tongu.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

