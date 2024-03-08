Deputy Minority Leader mourns John Kumah 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, March 08, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, has eulogized the late Dr John Kumah, a Deputy Finance Minister, as a brilliant young man with a promising future.

“His untimely departure is a great loss,” Mr Buah said.

Mr Buah, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Honourable John Kumah, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency and Deputy Minister of Finance.”

“…My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family and friends during this challenging period.”

