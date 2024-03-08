MTN Ghana empowers women groups in digital, financial literacy

Accra, March 8, GNA – Some members of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association and the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association have been empowered in digital and financial literacy.

The education, covering various ways of investment, savings, insurance, and pension in a growing digital economy, is to position them to grow their businesses and support their families.

It was organised by MTN Ghana at the Rawlings Park in the Central Business District of Accra on Friday, March 8, and was part of a two-day activity to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

There was a health session, where the women’s group were educated on hypertension, as well as a spin-a-win game, where participants who answered questions correctly won some paraphernalia and massage from MTN.

The event was replicated in the Ashanti, Northern, Eastern, Western Regions, and is to be sustained with similar periodic engagement, and future intentions to extend it to market women.

Speaking on the need to embrace digital innovations, Ms Gloria Frempong, Senior Manager, Data Devices and Homes, MTN Ghana urged the women to use various avenues to learn, upgrade themselves, and grow their businesses.

“Gone were the days that you had to go to the bank before you make a transaction, but today, with Mobile Money (MoMo), you can do that with ease. Apart from making and receiving calls, you can use your phone to grow your business,” she said.

She stated that platforms like my MTN App, Ayoba, were there to enable them to learn while WhatsApp business, TikTok, Instagram, and others, were also available for them to display their business offerings and connect with customers.

Ms Frempong encouraged the women to be vigilant about their mobile phones, and not disclose their security codes to unknown people in an environment of growing fraud.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Irene Awuku-Asabere of the Mobile Money Products and Services Division, MTN Ghana echoed the importance of women in national development.

That, she said, required that women were continually empowered and opened up to digital innovations and financial services that would help them contribute more to development.

She said: “In this current dispensation and the trade they’re involved in, it is good for us to let them understand what financial literacy is, especially as this year’s celebration seeks to ensure investment in women to accelerate progress.”

Mr Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief Human Resource Officer, MTN Ghana, also said the training was to enable them to take advantage of the opportunities in the digital world and financial solutions of the company.

“You may have learnt your trade a couple of years ago, but in today’s world, new methods of doing things have come up, and there’s a lot that you can learn from various platforms. So, this is to let them know and utilise them,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim stated that beyond the two-day event, MTN Ghana would continually engage with women across the country through other programmes, including, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Month.

GNA

