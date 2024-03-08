Cipla embarks on strategic expansion into Ghana, Prioritizing equitable healthcare access

Renowned pharmaceutical giant, Cipla, is set to broaden its reach into the thriving healthcare landscape of Ghana, in a move aligning with its “Africa for Africa” strategy, it has announced.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cipla Africa, Paul Miller, outlined that the company is committed to fostering equitable access to quality medications across the continent, with a particular focus on Ghana’s burgeoning healthcare needs.

Mr. Miller articulating Cipla’s vision for the future, stated, “We envision a future where everyone in Ghana has equitable access to quality, life-saving medicine, and innovative therapies. Our expansion aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing the improvement of health and well-being.”

Highlighting the pivotal role pharmaceutical companies play in achieving these goals, he emphasized, “Addressing disparities by enabling access to medication is one of the most important things we can do in any country to help improve health outcomes. We believe that healthy people are the foundation of healthy economies.”

Cipla’s strategic approach involves unlocking the continent’s well-being potential and driving inclusive economic growth. The CEO of Cipla Africa underscored the company’s global commitment to agile and sustainable growth, with a specific focus on complex generics and portfolio expansion in emerging markets.

“We’re guided by our philosophy of ‘Caring for life,’ which has earned us the trust of healthcare professionals and patients worldwide,” he stated.

The initial therapeutic portfolio Cipla is introducing to the Ghanaian market encompasses respiratory, gastro, cardiovascular/diabetes management, pain/colds/flu, and anti-infectives.

Also, the company plans to collaborate closely with local healthcare professionals and prioritize patient education in Ghana, aiming to enhance health outcomes in the region.

Recognizing the pivotal role of investment in Africa for catalyzing job creation, infrastructure development, and sustainable economic prosperity, Cipla is determined to empower local communities and contribute to Ghana’s socio-economic advancement.

Moreover, Cipla is committed to going beyond conventional pharmaceutical roles, actively engaging in corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Mr. Miller revealed, “Our philosophy is to do well while doing good. Our first corporate social investment in Ghana, through our Miles for Smiles initiative in partnership with Operation Smile, aims to fund corrective surgeries for people born with cleft conditions.”

As Cipla takes strides to make a lasting impact in Ghana, Mr. Miller expressed excitement about the company’s sustained commitment to creating a positive and sustainable footprint in the region.

Cipla’s expansion into Ghana, it believed, signifies a potent catalyst for positive change and improved well-being across the nation in the realm of healthcare, where access and innovation intersect.

