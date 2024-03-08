Central Forum congratulates Prof Opoku-Agyemang, applauds Mahama

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, March 08, GNA – Central Forum, a civil society organisation, has applauded the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for confirming Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 presidential election.

According to the Central Forum, Prof Opoku-Agyemang exuded dedicated service of integrity, commitment, professionalism.

She is also an academic colossus bound to empower women across the political divide.

These were contained in a statement signed by Mr Kwesi Dawood, Co-Rapporteur of the Forum and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast.

It said her nomination was epic, ordained, a game changer, historic, and a reflection of a victory choice that enhanced the magnetism and charismatic brand the party’s flagbearer, Mr Mahama represented.

The party’s leadership made this public after the Council of Elders and National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday, March 7, to deliberate on her nomination, which was presented to them by the flagbearer on Tuesday, February 27.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who is a former Minister of Education, partnered former President Mahama during the 2020 election.

The Forum said: “This Running Mate is decent, has integrity, is honest, very upright, incorruptible, an achiever, down to earth, very approachable, and highly accessible.

“We know her to be result oriented, appreciates Ghanaian values, not tribalistic and respected by neutrals, the middle class, women, youths and the masses.

“Auntie Naana” as she is affectionately known in every corner of the Central Region, is credible and will restore dignity and trust to the high office of the Vice President of Ghana which has been reduced to mockery, comics, deception, corruption and dishonesty by the current occupier.”

The Forum said her nomination and confirmation once again reinforced former President Mahama’s commitment to improving women’s participation and representation at the highest levels of political leadership.

It also highlights the decades of dynamic experience and innovation she will bring to bear on her work to ensure that Ghana becomes a better place for all.

“The Central Forum unreservedly extend its heartfelt congratulations to you; your selection has gone down very well with the women in the Central Region, political stakeholders and beyond.

“The elated voices of your confirmation has started motivating many women to go all out in their numbers to participate in the ongoing publicity on the 24 hours economy and grassroots-based campaigns towards the party’s “Rescue Mission”.

The Forum also expressed its utmost appreciation to the party’s flagbearer, Mr Mahama for what it described as a “fantastic choice” and promised to work harder to deliver the popular votes for him to be in the Flagstaff House next year to save Ghana and Ghanaians.

“Truly, this winning ticket will surely swing and turn the Central Region positively green on the #JMandJane2024 powerful ticket.”

The Forum further urged all women to support all women so that they succeed in leadership positions.

Women with the leadership potential must step out of the margins and take their rightful place as leaders of the nation.

It emphasized that it would be difficult for Ghana to attain sustainable growth if most of its human resource base, the female gender, were left behind.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

