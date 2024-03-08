I will work to promote innovations in soil management – Dr Tay

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kwadaso (Ash), March 08, GNA – Dr Collins Koblah Tay, the newly appointed Director of the Soil Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-SRI), has pledged to work with all key stakeholders to promote innovations in the management of the country’s soils.

He said generating technologies, commercializing the technologies, and building capacities towards the sustainable management of Ghana’s soil resources for agricultural production, environmental quality and improved livelihoods, needed collective efforts of research scientists and other experts in the field.

Dr. Tay was speaking at his official inauguration at a ceremony at the SRI at Kwadaso, near Kumasi.

The occasion coincided with a send-off ceremony for the outgoing Director of the Institute, Mr Gabriel Willie Quansah.

Dr Tay pointed out that, under his leadership, he would engage diverse ideas at different scientific platforms and involve all critical and willing minds to pursue the common interest of positioning the Institute as a centre for innovative research and technological hub for soil management and improvement, not only in Ghana, but the West African sub-region.

He said with the support of the board and the staff, his administration would continue to build on projects which had been started by his predecessors and implement other policies, initiatives, and projects that would positively impact the image of the Institute.

“I do not seek to retire these policies and initiatives but to consolidate the gains and build upon them to ensure continuity, progress, and the upliftment of the image of the Institute”.

Professor Paul Pinnock Bosu, Director-General of CSIR, advised the new Director to work tirelessly and ensure success for himself, having a personal vision for the Institute and Ghana.

GNA

