Bemanful Foundation supports Citi TV clinic building project at Mepe

Accra, Mar. 11, GNA – Bemanful Foundation has supported the Citi TV clinic building project at Mepe with GHS 10,000 in aid of victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

In a press statement, Dr Emmanuel Bempong-Manful, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bemanful Consults, said the initiative reflected their broader commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“It also reflects our mission to contribute positively to community development and building of sustainable futures beyond our core areas of expertise, “ he added.

Dr Bempong-Manful said the Foundation was committed to driving social change aimed at improving livelihoods and building sustainable futures.

He added, “At Bemanful we understand success evolves and appreciate the fact that every organisation, institution, or entity thrives in an environment be it physical or otherwise, it is, therefore, important that we give back to society as it supports us to grow as a business.”

The CEO said with a focus on sustainable development and as part of the Foundation’s CSR response to the devastating effects of the flooding triggered by the recent Akosombo dam spillage, Bemanful Consults stepped forward with a gesture of solidarity and support for the affected communities.

He emphasised the importance of community support during times of crisis, saying: “As a Company deeply committed to sustainable development and social responsibility, we understand the significance of standing in solidarity with communities during times of adversity.”

Madam Caroline Dodzi, the Human Resource Consultant of Bemanful Consults, said the support was a testament to the dedication to supporting the rebuilding of the communities affected by the aftermath of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Bemanful Consults is a leading firm specialising in growing businesses through Market Research, Business Management, tailored-made Skills Development and Training Programmes and IT Consulting solutions.

GNA

