Refrain from any act that can jeopardize their academic journey, students told

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, March 11, GNA – The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Methodist University Ghana (MUG) has advised fresh students to refrain from acts that could jeopardize their academic journey and the peace in the University Community.

Reverend Professor Daniel Yao Bruce urged the students to respect the views of each other, exhibit tolerance, and be accommodating.

Prof Bruce was speaking at the 11th Matriculation Ceremony of the Methodist University Ghana in Accra.

This academic year, out of 610 applicants, MUG was able to admit 545 to various programmes of study.

Out of that number, 443 have accepted and duly registered to become junior members of MUG.

The fresh students admitted include 59 foreign students from nine countries namely: Nigeria, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe Cameroon, Congo, Central African Republic, Ivory Coast and Togo.

“Never allow yourself to be used by anyone and in all things, remember that the interest of MUG should override every other consideration,” he added.

He said at MUG, matriculation ceremonies provided a unique opportunity for fresh students to be officially inducted as Junior Members into the institution.

He urged the matriculants to be guided by the Christian principles, since the Methodist University Ghana was a faith-based educational institution.

“We also implore you to be guided by the rules and regulations of the University and do not forget that taking the matriculation oath binds you to all rules and regulations of the University,” he added.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor urged the students to have a positive attitude towards their academic and social life, not forgetting their religious beliefs.

He urged the students to take advantage of the University’s Counselling Unit to help them come out of their problems, encouraging them to feel free to share the problems and be counseled.

He encouraged the students to report early from holidays, take their registration serious and endeavourto attend all lectures.

“Avoid peddling lies/falsehood and avoid any form of drug or alcohol abuse,” he added.

He said their mission as an institution of higher learning was to help students acquire the proper ethics, attitudes, skills and knowledge to make them very useful to society.

“The programmes you have been admitted into should enable you to be functional and relevant to yourself and to society in a holistic way,” he said.

