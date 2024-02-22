Yendi Municipal Assembly for the second time fails to elect Presiding Member 

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi, Feb 22, GNA – Assembly members at the Yendi Municipal Assembly have for the second time failed to elect a Presiding Member.

Failing for the second time means the two candidates, Mutaro Mohammed and Abdul Hussein Karim, who polled 15 and 28 votes respectively have thus been disqualified according to the constitution.

New candidates would have to file for the position in the next 10 days.

The winner, needed 30 out of the 43 votes to gain two-thirds majority, unfortunately both of them failed after two rounds of voting.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

