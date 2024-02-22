Hearts MD calls on management of StarTimes Ghana limited

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – Mr. Delali Anku Adiamah newly appointed Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak has paid a courtesy call on the management StarTimes Ghana Limited – the official broadcaster of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The meeting, held at the StarTimes Head Office in Accra and presided over by General Manager, Mrs. Akofa Banson was aimed at exploring the potential partnership opportunities to enhance the commercial and promotional aspects of the club.

During the discussions, both parties exchanged ideas on strategies to bolster the new phase of the rainbow club, with a focus on delivering value to their devoted fanbase.

The meeting was characterized by cordiality and a shared commitment to advancing the interests of both Hearts of Oak and StarTimes in the Ghanaian football landscape.

Hearts of Oak would face Real Tamale United in an upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday and the club’s recent struggles against their opponent is a worry to the new management.

Real Tamale United has enjoyed a string of victories against Hearts of Oak, winning four consecutive matches and drawing the remaining encounter.

In anticipation of Sunday’s match, the new leadership of Hearts of Oak has embarked on initiatives to rally support from their fans.

With a desire to kick off their tenure on a positive note, the club is mobilizing its supporters to stand behind the team and spur them to victory.

The partnership talks between Hearts of Oak and StarTimes represent a significant step forward for both entities, signalling a shared commitment to elevating the standards of Ghanaian football and enriching the experience for fans across the country.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

