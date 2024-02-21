Wendy Shay donates to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on her birthday 

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay has made a donation to the paediatric ward of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on the occasion of her 28th birthday.

The artiste, renowned for her chart-topping music and philanthropic endeavours, showed love to the paediatric ward through her Wendy Shay Foundation.

Items donated included baby cots, a radiant warmer, a paediatric bed, and a suctioning machine, among other items.

These vital resources, according to Wendy Shay’s team, would go a long way towards significantly improving the quality of care provided to newborns and children at the hospital.

Also, the “Survival” hitmaker reiterated the mission of the Wendy Shay Foundation and stressed that they are focused on improving healthcare in the country and supporting those in need.

“As an artist, I believe in using my influence to create positive change,” she remarked. “Through the Wendy Shay Foundation, we aim to address pressing social issues and contribute to building a better future for all,” Wendy stated.

The management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital extended their heartfelt gratitude to Wendy Shay and her foundation for their invaluable contribution.

Dr. Hope Glover Addy, Head of the Paediatric Surgery Unit, lauded the donation, emphasising its direct impact on patient care.

It would be noted that Wendy Shay’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond the healthcare sector.

Last year, during World Children’s Day, she made headlines for her donation of educational items through the Wendy Shay Foundation Educare Initiative.

The beneficiaries of this initiative were the students of Weija Primary 1 and 2, who received newly sewn school uniforms, bags, whiteboards, and various stationery items.

GNA

