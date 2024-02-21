Strive for excellence in safeguarding Ghana’s airspace 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.21, GNA — Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong, Base Commander, Air Force Base, Accra, has urged the Ghana Air Force to strive for excellence in carrying out its mandate of safeguarding Ghana’s airspace.

He also encouraged the Air Force to remain united to surmount every challenge.

Air Commodore Agyen-Frempong said this on Tuesday at the close of a two-day demonstration of the A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft in Accra.

The static display and flight demonstration of the Counter Insurgency aircraft was organised by the Ghana Air Force in partnership with Sierra Nevada Corporation, a US-based Defence Technology company and Embraer, a Brazilian Aerospace and Defence outfit.

The exercise, which entailed various kinds of air maneuvering, was to familiarise the personnel with the agility and capabilities of the aircraft.

It was to also foster solid future relationships with the two defence industries to help Ghana maintain air superiority and position itself to counter terrorism and insurgency in the West African Region.

In attendance were Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament, Klottey Korle Constituency, who partook in the Static Display, Aircraft Viewing and Cockpit Briefing.

Retired Military officers, school children, amongst others present were all excited by the sizzling display from pilots of the MI-17 helicopter and K-8 fighter aircraft.

The guests were later given air experience on the MI-17.

Air Commodore Agyen-Frempong expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the exercise.

The Base Commander lauded the pilots and ground crew for the display of professionalism and commitment.

“Your meticulous preparation and flawless execution have showcased the capabilities of the Super Tucano with precision and grace. It is through your expertise and unwavering dedication that we continue to push the boundaries of excellence in aviation.”

He described the Super Tucano as a symbol of strength, versatility, and technological advancement.

He said its unrivalled performance capabilities had been on full display, demonstrating its ability to excel in a wide range of missions and environments.

“From its state-of-the-art avionics to its superior manoeuvrability, the Super Tucano represents the cutting edge of aerospace engineering. Whether it be safeguarding our skies, providing support to the State, or delivering humanitarian aid in times of need, the Super Tucano plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of our nation and our partners around the world.”

Sierra Nevada Corporation is a defence technology conglomerate headquartered in the US state of Nevada.

It is known for its customised solutions in the fields of aviation, national security space, and electronic warfare, amongst many others.

Embraer Defence and Security is a Latin American based defense and security industry known for making sophisticated military hardware and weapon systems.

Notable among them, the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, has had over 275 sold worldwide.

Some 22 were procured by militaries in West Africa.

