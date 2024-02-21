Election 2024: DCOP Waabu’s statements do not represent us — Police 

Accra, Feb.21, GNA—The Ghana Police Service has disassociated itself from statements made by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Gabriel Prince Waabu concerning Election Day security.

DCOP Waabu in a panel discussion on JoyNews on Monday, February 19, 2024, said Election Day security would be handled by the Police with support from other security services in exception of the Armed Forces.

The Police Service described the comments as unfounded, adding that, they did not represent the position of the Ghana Police Service.

A statement signed and issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, rendered an apology to the Armed Forces for the statement and said the conduct of the officer was being subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

It said that under the National Elections Security Taskforce Architecture, the Ghana Police Service worked with all other security services, including the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure peace, security, law and order, before, during and after elections.

“The approach to the 2024 General Election will be no different,” the statement said.

﻿﻿﻿The statement appealed to the public to continue supporting the Police and other sister security agencies as they worked together to deepen Ghana’s democratic values during the 2024 elections and beyond.

GNA

